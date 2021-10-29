2 indicted on capital murder charges in shooting at San Antonio sports bar that killed 3

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has indicted two men in connection with a shooting at an East Side bar that left three people dead in August.

Daniel Barragan and Eduardo Delarosa have both been formally charged for the capital murder of multiple persons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the office said Friday.

San Antonio police arrested the two men in the days after the Aug. 15 shooting at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in the 1600 block of S. New Braunfels Avenue, near Interstate 10.

Two people, April Rodriguez, 32, and Dan Edward Martinez, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third shooting victim, Mauro Rodriguez, 26, died at the hospital. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police initially said that a fight involving Barragan, Delarosa and other people erupted inside the bar and then spilled into the parking lot. At some point, gunfire rang out.

The indictment states that the suspects allegedly “intentionally and knowingly caused the deaths of April Rodriguez, Dan Martinez and Mauro Rodriguez by shooting them with a deadly weapon.”

Surveillance footage and social media videos captured the fight and the shooting, police said. The bar later had its liquor permit permanently canceled by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The cases are being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 379th District Court.

If convicted, the men could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.