SAPD makes arrest in connection with fatal shooting at East Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting at an East Side sports bar that left three people dead and two in critical condition.

SAPD officials will have more information on the arrest at 3:40 p.m. as the suspect is escorted from police headquarters to the magistrate’s office to be charged.

The shooting happened around 3:23 a.m., Sunday, after-hours at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in the 1600 block of South New Braunfels Avenue, near Interstate 10.

Police said a fight started inside of the bar between two people before it spilled into the parking lot.

A man then went to his car, pulled a long gun, and started shooting rounds in the air, striking five people--two women, three men--on the way back to the bar, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one died in the hospital and two others are in critical condition at the Brooke Army Medical Center.

Mauro Rodriguez, 26, and April Rodriguez, 32, were identified by family members as two victims of the shooting.

