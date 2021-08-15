3 dead, 2 in critical condition following shooting at East Side sports bar, police say

Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition after an overnight shooting at an East Side sports bar, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:23 a.m., Sunday, at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in the 1600 block of S. New Braunfels Avenue, near I-10.

Police said a fight started inside of the bar before it spilled into the parking lot and turned into a shooting.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one died in the hospital and two others are in critical condition at the Brooke Army Medical Center.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has tentatively identified two of the victims who died, but formal autopsies are not expected to take place until Monday.

The suspect is still at large and police are still gathering witnesses and statements. The investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

