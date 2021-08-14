Man arrested for DWI after fatally striking woman with vehicle at apartment complex, police say

After meeting up for drinks, a man dropped off a woman at her apartment complex before backing up and fatally striking her with his vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – After meeting up for drinks, a man dropped off a woman at her apartment complex when he backed up and fatally struck her with his vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m., Friday, at a complex in the 200 block of Deerwood Drive.

Police said the 65-year-old man, Kyle McWilliams, parked and dropped off the woman, 70, at her apartment complex.

When he backed out of the parking space, that’s when McWilliams saw the woman lying in the parking lot, according to officials.

EMS arrived and the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Upon further investigation, officers said the woman’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

McWilliams was taken into custody for DWI and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, officials said.

More on KSAT: