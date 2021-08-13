San Antonio police seek three persons of interest in Northwest Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are searching for three persons of interest following an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side business.

Police say the trio allegedly entered the business in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek around 11 p.m., Aug. 2, stole property and threatened an employee with a weapon.

Police have released photos of two persons of interest they are searching for. The third person of interest is believed to be a male. No photos of that person are available, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD robbery unit at 210-207-7300 and provide the case number: SAPD21-149838.

