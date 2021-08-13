Partly Cloudy icon
95º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

San Antonio police seek three persons of interest in Northwest Side robbery

Robbery happened in the 8800 block of Cinammon Creek

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: robbery, northwest side, san antonio, sapd
San Antonio police seek three suspects in Northwest Side robbery
San Antonio police seek three suspects in Northwest Side robbery (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are searching for three persons of interest following an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side business.

Police say the trio allegedly entered the business in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek around 11 p.m., Aug. 2, stole property and threatened an employee with a weapon.

Police have released photos of two persons of interest they are searching for. The third person of interest is believed to be a male. No photos of that person are available, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD robbery unit at 210-207-7300 and provide the case number: SAPD21-149838.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio for five years. Before living in SA, Ivan covered border news in the Rio Grande Valley.

email