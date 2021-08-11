SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for fugitive with active warrants totaling a $7M bond

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a teenager wanted on several charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm.

Shayan Foroohar Zendehdel Arjaghhi, 19, has seven active warrants totaling to a $7 million bond, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

Arjaghhi cut off his ankle monitor and has been on the run, police said.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and has black hair. He is wanted on four counts of deadly conduct with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of escape felony custody.

Anyone with knowledge about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Ad

Read also: