Man accused of threatening clerk, stealing cash from East Side bakery

Authorities are searching for a person who robbed the Nuevo Leon Bakery in the 1100 block of S. New Braunfels Ave. on June 15, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a robbery at a bakery.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on June 15 at the Nuevo Leon Bakery in the 1100 block of S. New Braunfels Ave., south of Iowa Street in the Denver Heights neighborhood.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers said the unknown man walked into the bakery, threatened the clerk with a weapon, and demanded all the money from the register.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled north of the location.

Anyone with information about the alleged robber is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

