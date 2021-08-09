SAPD searching for person who flashed weapon at clerk who tried to stop robbery on Northwest Side

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who robbed the Circle K in the 5600 block of UTSA Blvd, just west of Interstate 10.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for someone who stole items from a Northwest Side convenience store and flashed a weapon when an employee tried to intervene.

The robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. on July 4 at the Circle K in the 5600 block of UTSA Blvd, just west of Interstate 10.

The person walked into the store, grabbed several items and walked out without paying, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

A clerk then tried to approach the person, but they displayed some sort of weapon, authorities said. The clerk backed off and the alleged robber fled on foot, heading southbound on the I-10 access road.

Anyone with information about the alleged robber is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

