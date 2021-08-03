Garden Ridge police hope video will help them catch store clerk’s killer one year after crime

SAN ANTONIO – One year after a store clerk was shot and killed during a convenience store robbery, Garden Ridge police have released additional video of the crime hoping someone will come forward with information.

Pollyanna Smotherman, 40, of Cibolo, was killed in the early morning hours of July 29, 2020, after a man walked into the store with a gun and demanded money and lottery tickets.

The crime happened at about 3 a.m. at the EZ Mart in the 19500 block of FM 3009.

Surveillance video shows the man looking around before entering the store with a handgun in one hand and a bag in the other. The man tells Smotherman repeatedly to “hurry up” as he demands that she open the cash register, give him money and all of the lottery tickets in the store.

Smotherman died at the scene. Her family described her as a loving person who enjoyed working at the store.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s-30s. He was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a red bandana over his face at the time of the crime, police said. He was also carrying a tote bag.

The Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Garden Ridge Police Department at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be left online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/ or via the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.

