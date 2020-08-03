‘There was no reason for him to take her life’: Family mourns loss of convenience store clerk

GARDEN RIDGE, TEXAS – The family of a convenience store clerk said she died serving her community.

Pollyanna Smotherman was shot and killed at the EZ Mart in the 19500 block of FM 3009 Wednesday morning.

“There was no reason for him to take her life the way he did,” said her cousin, Robert Wear.

He said those who knew her best called her “Pam,” and despite being bullied as a young girl, her love for people never changed.

“It’s ironic that based on her childhood and the rough childhood she had with the bullying and everything that she turned out to be the person she was,” he said.

She went on to serve the community as a convenience store clerk for several years and her customers brought her the greatest joy.

It was after 3 a.m. Wednesday when a man entered the store and shot and killed Smotherman while she was making coffee alone.

Garden Ridge police said that the masked man took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets.

Smotherman’s cousin said it a senseless act of violence on a person who was so loving.

“Had you asked, Pam would have probably gift wrapped that money for you and held the door for you on the way out,” said Wear.

Wear said Smotherman died doing what she loves.

“She would probably still be working at a convenience store, serving the public in some way,” he said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the suspect that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

Anyone with information can call Garden Ridge Police Department at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be left online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/ or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.

