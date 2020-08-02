SAPD: Man critically injured after being shot by woman’s ex-boyfriend on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was shot by his friend’s ex-boyfriend overnight on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 2500 block of Babcock Road.

Police said an ex-boyfriend visited his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and she had a friend there at the time. Her ex-boyfriend got angry and the pair got into a fight on the balcony, according to officials.

The ex-boyfriend left the apartment and got into his vehicle before driving around the block, police said. He later returned, kicked the door open and shot his ex-girlfriend’s friend in the abdomen, according to SAPD.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. The investigation is still ongoing.

