Affidavit: Man arrested after social media threat against Fort Hood in retaliation for Vanessa Guillen’s murder

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police said he made a threat on social media to carry out a shooting at Fort Hood.

Police said the man’s threat was in retaliation for the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, an affidavit states.

Mario Eloy Pena, 48, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor, according to Bexar County Jail records.

They were alerted to the social media post on July 30, when Pena’s wife, who lives in California, contacted San Antonio police because she was concerned about the threats, according to the affidavit.

“It was stated that [Pena] made [a] threat through Facebook social media [that] he is upset and wanted to retaliate for Vanessa Guillen’s murder in Fort Hood Base. Defendant stated he has no respect for the USA military and is close to be[ing an] active shooter on base,” the officer wrote.

As an officer with the SAPD mental crisis unit investigated, they found Pena has a violent criminal history, including a discharge of a firearm with bodily harm offense in California, according to the affidavit.

While officers were actively investigating the threats, Pena posted on Facebook “F*ck SAC [sic] PD. DETECTIVES GOING TO LOOK FOR ME AT MY SIS CASA... I’M HERE. HOME... NOT IN FT. HOOD.”

Pena was arrested Saturday, booking records show. He is currently awaiting indictment.

