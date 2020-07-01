Vanessa Guillen: A timeline of events and everything we know about her disappearance

FORT HOOD, Texas – Vanessa Guillen is a 20-year-old private first class stationed at Fort Hood who disappeared in April and her family now believes she is dead after human remains were found near the Leon River on Tuesday.

Family attorney, Natalie Khawam, said Wednesday during a press conference that two suspects involved in Guillen’s disappearance are in custody and a third killed himself.

Below is a detailed timeline of the events surrounding Guillen’s disappearance:

Army CID spokesperson Chris Grey said Wednesday that “there are obviously pieces of information and evidence that cannot be shared with the public during an active criminal investigation. Doing so can seriously jeopardize the charging and successful prosecution of individuals. When important investigative information is prematurely released, criminals can and will destroy evidence, conspire to change their stories, build false alibis, etc.”

Khawam said the family is pushing for legislation in Guillen’s name that would provide “a separate agency, something like the EOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) in the private practice world. It would have an independent person, not part of the command, not part of the military, that’s unbiased. A different set of eyes.” They’re hoping the legislation will lead to unbiased investigations and reviews of sexual harassment allegations in the military.

Khawam said during the press conference that the superior Guillen was with the day she disappeared was named Aaron David Robinson and that he is the person who committed suicide Wednesday morning. The Army has yet to confirm the identity of the suspect who took his life but did say it the person was in the military.

