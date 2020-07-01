Vanessa Guillen: A timeline of events and everything we know about her disappearance

FORT HOOD, Texas – Vanessa Guillen is a 20-year-old private first class stationed at Fort Hood who disappeared in April and her family now believes she is dead after human remains were found near the Leon River on Tuesday.
Family attorney, Natalie Khawam, said Wednesday during a press conference that two suspects involved in Guillen’s disappearance are in custody and a third killed himself.
Below is a detailed timeline of the events surrounding Guillen’s disappearance:
- April 22 - Guillen was seen in the parking lot of her barracks at the Fort Hood Army post around 1 p.m.
- April 23 - Guillen was reported missing to the US Army Criminal Investigation Division
- June 9 - $15,000 reward offered for information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts by Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID)
- June 11 - Actress Salma Hayek joined the search for Guillen and pledged to post Guillen’s photo every day until she’s found
- June 13 - Houston rapper Baby Bash pledged to add $5,000 to reward to find Guillen
- June 15- CID increased reward for information that leads to Guillen’s whereabouts to $25,000
- June 16 - The League of United Latin American Citizens announced that it would match the $25,000 reward, bringing the total reward to $50,000
- June 18 - The army initiated sexual harassment investigation into allegations concerning Pfc. Vanessa Guillen
- June 23 - Fort Hood leadership updated Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressional staff members from Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman John Carter, Congressman Roger Williams, and members of Vanessa Guillén’s family discuss details of the ongoing investigation, according to U.S. Army officials
- June 23 - Army officials “convinced now that there is foul play involved,” Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said in a press conference
- June 30 - Partial human remains were found near the Leon River during the search for Guillen
- July 1 - A man wanted in connection with a Fort Hood criminal investigation fatally shot himself. Khawam said he was the suspect in Vanessa’s disappearance. The Army confirmed that one military suspect was dead in connection with Guillen’s disappearance.
- July 1 - Khawam says the body found June 30 is believed to be Guillen’s
- July 1 - A civilian suspect was arrested in connection to Guillen’s disappearance and was taken to Bell County Jail to await charges
Army CID spokesperson Chris Grey said Wednesday that “there are obviously pieces of information and evidence that cannot be shared with the public during an active criminal investigation. Doing so can seriously jeopardize the charging and successful prosecution of individuals. When important investigative information is prematurely released, criminals can and will destroy evidence, conspire to change their stories, build false alibis, etc.”
3rd Cavalry Regiment Troopers continue their search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, looking through shallow river beds on the Fort Hood instillation. Find out more at https://t.co/q6JhrVdc4r#FortHood #VanessaGuillen #FindVanessaGuillen #USArmy pic.twitter.com/HBqblmZZU0— Fort Hood (@forthood) June 18, 2020
Khawam said the family is pushing for legislation in Guillen’s name that would provide “a separate agency, something like the EOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) in the private practice world. It would have an independent person, not part of the command, not part of the military, that’s unbiased. A different set of eyes.” They’re hoping the legislation will lead to unbiased investigations and reviews of sexual harassment allegations in the military.
Khawam said during the press conference that the superior Guillen was with the day she disappeared was named Aaron David Robinson and that he is the person who committed suicide Wednesday morning. The Army has yet to confirm the identity of the suspect who took his life but did say it the person was in the military.
More stories related to Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance:
Body found believed to be Vanessa Guillen’s, suspect killed himself, family attorney says
Army suspects foul play in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance, congresswoman says
Human remains found near Central Texas river during search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
Man wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation fatally shoots self, Killeen police say
Salma Hayek joins search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen