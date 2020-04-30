Houston family of missing Fort Hood soldier desperate for answers

HOUSTON – The family of 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen is worried. The hours past as the search continues for the Fort Hood soldier, who has been missing for a week.

"I'm not going to stop until I have answers until she's with us again," said her sister, Mayra Guillen.

The Houston native and Chavez High School graduate was last seen at Fort Hood, a U.S. military post located in Killeen.

Relatives said Vanessa's car keys, ID, wallet and room keys were later found on the base. While Vanessa and her cell phone, which now only goes to voicemail, have since disappeared.

"There's not a day that I don't check and hope you know, maybe it delivered this time. Maybe the call goes through, but nothing," Mayra said.

Family members said Guillen was stationed in Virginia before transferring to Fort Hood. She had lots of plans for life.

"She was talking about college. She was talking about getting married. She was talking about my parent's wedding," Mayra said.

While she seemed happy to finally getting back closer to home, but something seemed off as of late.

"She didn't give an exact reason why," Mayra said. "I don't know if it's the people there. I don't know if it's the environment. I honestly don't know."

The US Army is now offering a $15,000 Reward for Information on the missing soldier.

A Facebook page to help find her has also been made with photos and information.

Guillen’s loved ones are praying for a safe return home.

“Somebody knows something,” Mayra said. “All I want is, you don’t have to tell me, you can tell the authorities. They’ll help you. They’ll guide you.”

