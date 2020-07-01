Man wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation fatally shoots self, Killeen police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person wanted in connection to a Fort Hood criminal investigation has died after he shot himself early Wednesday.

The Killeen Police Department said officers located a suspect around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue. When they attempted to make contact with the man, he fired the gun at himself, police said.

The suspect died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Killeen police said officers assisted the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in the investigation, along with the U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Fort Hood has received national attention following the disappearance of soldier Vanessa Guillen. She is a private first class who was last seen on April 22.

Last month, Army officials said they suspect foul play in her disappearance. The Army also said they launched a probe into sexual harassment allegations after Guillen’s family said she was harassed by one of her sergeants.

On Tuesday, during a search for Guillen, the United States Army’s Criminal Investigative Division said they had found partial human remains near Leon River in Bell County.

As of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials have not said if the suspect who killed himself Wednesday was wanted in connection to Guillen’s disappearance.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.