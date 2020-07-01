Body found believed to be Vanessa Guillen’s, suspect killed himself, family attorney says

FORT HOOD, Texas – Update 10:30 a.m.

The attorney for Vanessa Guillen’s family said Wednesday morning that remains found Tuesday are believed to be Guillen’s and said her death was a result of sexual harassment in the military.

The attorney also said it’s believed that the person responsible for Guillen’s death committed suicide Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Previous Story:

The attorney for Vanessa Guillen’s family is expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to announce the latest findings in the search for the missing Fort Hood soldier.

Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the family, is expected to demand a congressional investigation.

The press conference will be live-streamed in this article. If there is not a live-stream available, check back at a later time.

Tuesday, the Army’s Criminal Investigative Division (CID) announced that partial human remains had been discovered near the Leon River during the search for Guillen.

The Army CID said in a statement that “no confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

That news preceded the announcement Wednesday morning that a man wanted in connection to a CID investigation fatally shot himself, according to Killeen police.

“At approximately 1:29 a.m., officers located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue. As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect displayed a weapon and discharged it towards himself,” police officials said in a statement on Facebook.

Guillen, a private first class, was last seen around 1 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood wearing a black T-shirt.

The reward for information regarding Guillen’s disappearance has climbed to $55,000 and the Army subsequently launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations after Guillen’s family said she was harassed by one of her sergeants.

