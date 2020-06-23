Army suspects foul play in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance, congresswoman says

FORT HOOD, Texas – Army officials now suspect foul play relating to the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, a private first class who was last seen around 1 p.m. on April 22.

Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said Army officials “are convinced now that there is foul play involved,” in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The reward for information regarding Guillen’s disappearance has climbed to $55,000 and the Army also recently launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations after Guillen’s family said she was harassed by one of her sergeants.

“I am asking the president to help me investigate because I don’t believe anything they say,” Gloria Guillen said in a news conference on Tuesday, according to KWTX.

Gloria is Guillen’s mother and has been advocating for her daughter since her disappearance. “I want my daughter. We need to go to Congress, to the President,” she said.

Guillen, 20, is of Hispanic descent, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to an April press release from Fort Hood. She was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt when she was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.