Salma Hayek joins search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas – Actress Salma Hayek is bringing more attention to the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The 20-year-old is a private first class who hasn’t been seen since around 1 p.m. on April 22. She was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt when she was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood.

Hayek shared a photo of Guillen to her Instagram Thursday with a message that reads:

US Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, 20 has been missing since April 22, last seen at the Fort Hood military base. Her mother, Gloria, claims that she had complained to her about a sergeant sexually harassing her. When her mother advised her to report him, Vanessa said other women had reported him and they were not believed. Vanessa and Gloria, I believe you and I pledge to put Vanessa’s photo on my stories every day until she is found.

Houston family of missing Fort Hood soldier desperate for answers

The Army is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts.

An April press release from Fort Hood said Guillen’s car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working the day she disappeared.

Guillen is of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency with information.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services, FBI, Texas Rangers, Bell and Coryell County Sheriff Departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens as well as local area police departments, are all involved in the search for Guillen, according to a Fort Hood press release sent Wednesday.