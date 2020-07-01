Human remains found near Central Texas river during search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The United States Army’s Criminal Investigative Division announced Tuesday that partial human remains were found close to a Central Texas River during the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The Arm’s CID said forensic anthropologists confirmed the presence of partial human remains discovered near the Leon River where Army CID agents returned to an area of interest close to the river in Bell County for more investigative work in Guillen’s search.

“After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” the Army’s CID said in a statement. “Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department.”

Army CID said confirmation of the remains and their identity has yet to be reached.

“No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time,” according to the statement.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Guillen, 20, was last seen at 1 p.m., April 22, in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, according to officials.

Fort Hood officials said her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Guillen, a private, is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

