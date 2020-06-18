Army initiates sexual harassment investigation after Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance

FORT HOOD, Texas – The disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has taken another turn with an increased reward and an investigation into sexual harassment allegations concerning the private first class who was last seen on April 22.

A press release from Fort Hood states that 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, has appointed an investigating team for an “AR 15-6 Investigation,” which is the Army’s standard method of investigation.

“I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation,” Overland said. “The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Guillen and will not stop until we find her.”

The reward for information regarding Guillen’s disappearance has now climbed to $55,000.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command increased the reward from $15,000 to $25,000 for credible information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts and the League of United Latin American Citizens announced Tuesday that it matched the reward, bringing the total reward to $50,000, according to KPRC.

Baby Bash, a Houston-based rapper, announced Saturday that he would be adding $5,000 to the reward for information about her disappearance in a post on Facebook.

His announcement followed Salma Hayek’s pledge to post Guillen’s photo on her social media stories every day until she’s found.

Guillen, 20, is of Hispanic descent, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to an April press release from Fort Hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.