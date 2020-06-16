Rapper Baby Bash adds $5,000 to reward to find missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas – Baby Bash, a Houston-based rapper, is joining the ranks of those searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen by adding $5,000 to the reward for information about her disappearance.

The reward is now up to $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Guillen, a private first class who hasn’t been seen since around 1 p.m. on April 22. An April press release from Fort Hood said Guillen’s car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working the day she disappeared.

Guillen, 20, is of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

Bash, whose real name is Ronnie Bryant, shared Guillen’s photo to his Facebook page Saturday with the caption, “FIND VANESSA!!!! Anything anybody knows.. will help I will add 5000 to the reward.”

Last week actress Salma Hayek pledged to post Guillen’s photo on her social media stories every day until she’s found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency with information.