Officials asking for public’s help in finding missing Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas – Fort Hood officials and Special Agents are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing soldier that was stationed at Ford Hood in Killeen, Texas.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen at 1 p.m., April 22, in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, according to officials.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day, Fort Hood officials said.

Guillen is described as being five feet, two inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Fort Hood Military Police issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) notice to area law enforcement, civilian and military police to aid in the search.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

