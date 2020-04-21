75ºF

San Antonio police ask for public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old

Angel Gutierrez was last seen in the 400 block of Honey Boulevard

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Angel Gutierrez, 17. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered 17-year-old man.

Angel Gutierrez was last seen in the 400 block of Honey Boulevard on Monday, according to authorities.

Gutierrez is described as being 5,11″ with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue pants, blue tennis shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

He also has a diagnosed medical condition, police said.

Anyone with more information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210)207-7660.

