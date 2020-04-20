Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 88-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered 88-year-old woman.

Police said Eleuteria Cortez Martinez was last seen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of N. Frio Street.

Martinez is described as being 5′1″ with brown eyes and short, curly brown hair. She is known to take the bus and is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires medical treatment from a doctor.

She is also right-handed and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and using a walking cane.

Anyone with more information on Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

