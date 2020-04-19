86ºF

San Antonio police asking for public’s help in finding missing, at-risk woman

She was last seen in the 9000 block of Trendwood on April 12th

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Roxann Rodriguez Chavez, 56
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, at-risk woman.

Roxann Rodriguez Chavez, 56, was last seen in the 9000 block of Trendwood on April 12, officials say.

She is described as being right-handed with straight shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and is five feet, four inches tall.

Authorities say she suffers from medical conditions that require a doctor’s care.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

