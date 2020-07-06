Rep. Joaquin Castro attends Vanessa Guillen vigil at Main Plaza in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A vigil for slain soldier Vanessa Guillen was held at Main Plaza in downtown San Antonio Sunday evening.

Guillen was a 20-year-old Army specialist stationed at Fort Hood who disappeared in April and, according to an affidavit, was killed with a hammer before two suspects burned her body.

Attendees showed up to stand in solidarity with Guillen’s family and honor her memory, demanding justice for her death, according to the description on the Facebook event.

The event was organized by members of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #22342, Carnalismo National Brown Berets, Big Homie Organization and Circle of Arms and Love Thy Neighbor, and Rep. Joaquin Castro was in attendance.

“The military as far as I can tell didn’t take her case seriously enough. They didn’t investigate it fast enough and that’s unacceptable,” said Castro. “She deserved better than that.”

Castro said the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is asking for an independent investigation into what happened to Guillen and also plans to request a congressional investigation into her disappearance at Fort Hood.

Amanda Lopez, one of the vigil attendees, said the goal is “to make sure that her legacy lives on.”

Posted by Cesar Alvarez on Sunday, July 5, 2020

More stories related to Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance:

Vanessa Guillen: A timeline of events and everything we know about her disappearance

No link found between Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance, sexual harassment allegations, senior military officials say

Vanessa Guillen killed with hammer, body dismembered and burned, affidavit says

Body found believed to be Vanessa Guillen’s, suspect killed himself, family attorney says

Army suspects foul play in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance, congresswoman says

Human remains found near Central Texas river during search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Man wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation fatally shoots self, Killeen police say