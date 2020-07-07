Human remains found near Leon River confirmed to be Specialist Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, TEXAS – Fort Hood’s Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, announced that the human remains found near the Leon River were confirmed to be Vanessa Guillen.

Efflandt said the Guillen family was notified Sunday of the Armed Forces Forensic Examiner’s DNA analysis findings.

“Sadly, I stand here to report that the search for Specialist Vanessa Guillen has resulted in the very outcome that I have prayed it would not have from the very beginning, Efflandt said at a press conference on Monday. “The Armed Forces Forensic Examiner has determined through DNA analysis, that the remains found near the Leon River are in fact those of Vanessa.”

Efflandt said Guillen and her story will be remembered as part of the history of the United States Army and will not be forgotten. The Army will continue to assist the U.S. District Attorney Western Division as they take the lead on investigating Guillen’s murder, Efflandt said.

Additionally, Efflandt said that leadership at Fort Hood will continue their ongoing investigation of sexual harassment experienced by Guillen and take action against those findings.

“To the victims of sexual harassment and assault, we hear you, we believe you and I encourage you to come forward, Efflandt said. “The Army will not stop its efforts to eradicate sexual harassment and assault until it no longer exists in our formations, because that’s the Army standard.”

Efflandt said that larger actions will come in due course for the Army in the wake of Guillen’s death as it relates to sexual assault and sexual harassment, but that this moment was reserved for Guillen, her family and what she stands for.

More stories related to Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance:

Fort Hood leadership expected to make statements on Vanessa Guillen’s case Monday

Vanessa Guillen: A timeline of events and everything we know about her disappearance

No link found between Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance, sexual harassment allegations, senior military officials say

Vanessa Guillen killed with hammer, body dismembered and burned, affidavit says

Body found believed to be Vanessa Guillen’s, suspect killed himself, family attorney says

Army suspects foul play in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance, congresswoman says

Human remains found near Central Texas river during search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen