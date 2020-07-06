Suspect in Vanessa Guillen murder case to appear in court in Waco

WACO, Texas – The female suspect in the Vanessa Guillen murder case is expected to appear in court on Monday in Waco.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence for her alleged roll in Guillen’s death.

Aguilar, who has been identified as the estranged wife of 20-year-old Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, spoke with investigators on June 30 and provided details surrounding Guillen’s death, according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Aguilar said Robinson struck Guillen in the head with a hammer multiple times on April 22 inside an arms room at Fort Hood, killing her.

Aguilar is accused of helping Robinson dismember the body using a “hatchet or ax” and a “machete type knife.”

The pair then attempted to burn the body but “the body would not burn completely” so they placed the remains in three separate holes and covered them up, the affidavit states.

Robinson fatally shot himself in Killeen last Wednesday, the same day Aguilar was arrested and taken to Bell County Jail to await charges for her role in Guillen’s disappearance.

Rep. Joaquin Castro attends Vanessa Guillen vigil at Main Plaza in San Antonio

Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the Guillen family, told CNN on Sunday that Army investigators positively identified Guillen’s remains but as of this publication the Army has not released an official statement confirming that claim.

Army investigators have positively identified the remains of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. I spoke to her family’s attorney about this sad development and the ongoing investigation: pic.twitter.com/aaYKsp4JJt — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 5, 2020

If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. She is expected to remain in custody after her court appearance.

Guillen’s family is pushing for legislation that would provide unbiased investigations into harassment allegations in the military. Khawam said it would be akin to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. “It would have an independent person, not part of the command, not part of the military, that’s unbiased. A different set of eyes,” Khawam said. They’re hoping the legislation will lead to unbiased investigations and reviews of sexual harassment allegations in the military.

