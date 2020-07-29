$10,000 reward offered for man who shot, killed convenience store clerk in Garden Ridge

Garden Ridge, Texas – Police in Garden Ridge are looking for a man who shot and killed a convenience store clerk early Wednesday morning.

Police said 40-year-old Pollyanna Smotherman of Cibolo was shot and killed while she worked at the EZ Mart in the 19500 block of FM 3009 at about 3 a.m.

The man who shot her took an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets before leaving the store, Garden Ridge police said.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a red bandana-style face covering and was carrying a tote bag.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the suspect that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

Anyone with information can call Garden Ridge Police Department at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be left online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/ or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.