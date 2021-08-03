‘He makes no effort to deny it’: Youth soccer coach arrested in child sex abuse case, Universal City police say

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A youth soccer coach from Cibolo was arrested Monday on allegations that he sexually abused two minors for several years.

Universal City police arrested Juan Antonio Corona Jr. on two felony counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The details in his arrest report are too graphic to share, but the victims say the abuse was ongoing for years. The victims are relatives, police say.

Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemens expressed serious concerns about the contact he may have had with other minors under his care.

“We have audio and video recording of him being challenged on it by those victims, and he makes no effort to deny it,” Siemens said about the allegations. “We encourage your children in that league to speak up if anything transpired.”

The Cibolo-based Coronado Fut Academy, where Coronado is listed as the executive director on its website, has teams of boys and girls ages 9 to 13. Siemens said other coordinators in the league have been informed about the arrest.

Siemens urges parents to have a candid but important conversation with their children.

“Be open with your children. Make it a safe environment for them to talk to you and tell you things and stay engaged in their lives,” he said.

He says anyone who suspects a strange relationship between their child and someone else should intervene quickly.

KSAT reached out to some parents involved in the league, who expressed shock and disgust regarding the allegations.

Call Universal City police at 210-658-5353 if you have information that could help in this case.