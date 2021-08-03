Man accused of tying up, robbing couple in motel room

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest in connection with the May 6 robbery of a couple inside their motel room.

Perry Lyons, 38, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery Tuesday night.

Daniel Cheever, 35, was arrested in June.

An arrest warrant affidavit says one of the victims knew both suspects and was able to identify them for police.

It says the suspects are accused of forcing their way into a motel room then using duct tape and zip ties to restrain the couple who was inside the room.

The victims told police they were beaten and robbed.

The affidavit says surveillance cameras at the motel show at least part of the crime, including Lyons holding a gun and barging into the room.