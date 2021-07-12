LIVE COVERAGE: The trial of Otis McKane, accused of murdering SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi

Editor’s note: KSAT will have live coverage of the capital murder trial in this article from gavel to gavel. Watch live coverage of the trial in the video player above or on KSAT.com/tv. Get updates to your inbox by signing up for the free Open Court newsletter.

The biggest criminal trial in Bexar County since jury trials reopened from the pandemic started Monday.

Otis McKane is standing trial in the capital murder case of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi, who was shot and killed in 2016 in front of San Antonio Police Department Public Safety Headquarters.

Proceedings are expected to begin around 9 a.m. each weekday in the 379th District Court, presided by Judge Ron Rangel. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

The trial marks the first death penalty case in more than five years in Bexar County.

Background

On the morning of Nov. 20, 2016, Marconi was sitting in his patrol car outside SAPD Public Safety Headquarters writing a ticket when someone in a black car pulled up behind him. The driver walked up to the police unit and shot Marconi twice in the head as he sat in the driver’s seat.

A massive manhunt ensued and a tip led police to arrest Otis McKane 30 hours later.

It was later revealed that the morning after the shooting, McKane walked into the Bexar County Courthouse and was married as police searched for him.

Security footage showed him entering the courthouse, where he obtained the marriage license.

Soon after McKane was arrested, he told reporters that he lashed out because of a custody dispute with his son. Later, in an interview with KSAT reporter Katrina Webber, McKane said his comments regarding the shooting were misconstrued and refused to talk about Marconi or the case.

The trial for McKane was expected to begin in March 2020 but during jury selection, the pandemic forced all in-person hearings to be put on hold.

