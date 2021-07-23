Otis McKane cries in court, admits to killing SAPD Det. Marconi in police interrogation video

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: KSAT is livestreaming the entire trial of Otis McKane here. Get a daily recap like this one sent to your inbox by signing up for the free Open Court newsletter.

The jury in the capital murder trial of Otis McKane saw perhaps the most damaging testimony in the case when they viewed the police interrogation video in which the defendant admitted to the slaying of San Antonio Police Det. Benjamin Marconi.

“I’m sorry, I apologize. That was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my life, sir,” McKane said in the tape that was played Thursday in Day 9 of his capital murder trial. “I wanted to make the police station feel the burn I had in my heart.”

SAPD Homicide Det. Mark Duke testified that he interviewed McKane for nearly three hours after the suspect was arrested on Nov. 21, 2016, one day after Marconi was found shot to death in his patrol vehicle in front of Public Safety Headquarters.

Duke, who was the lead detective in the case, described his demeanor during his interview with McKane as “very soft and non-confrontational” because he wanted to “make him feel as comfortable as he can and be non-judgmental so that he can tell the truth.”

The video shows McKane alone in the interrogation room in the third floor of SAPD Headquarters for about 1.5 hours before Duke enters the room. During that time, McKane is seen leaning his head against the wall and sitting on the floor and taking naps.

Duke testified that after reading McKane his Miranda rights, he asked the suspect if he wanted to say anything. McKane complained about how he and his wife were treated at the arresting scene, saying that officers “were aggressive” and “rude to me.” Duke brought in a deputy chief, who listened to McKane’s complaints and told him that he was going to address the issue.

Duke then brought McKane some water and told him, “I think you have a very interesting story, and I think that it’s very important that you tell it.”

During the interview, Duke learned that McKane hadn’t seen his son in two years, and they talked about the visitation issues.

McKane then told Duke about his work environment, saying he was doing the jobs of three people and that a lot of his money was going toward child support.

The two talked more about McKane’s issues seeing his son and asks the suspect what happens when he tries to get help. It’s at that point that McKane can be seen crying in the video, which causes the defendant to weep in court.

After a few minutes go by, Duke asked McKane, “Why do you think you’re here today talking to me?” McKane responded, “I don’t know what the situation is.”

Duke begins telling McKane that there is plenty of evidence, including video and images of him at Public Safety Headquarters twice the day of the shooting.

McKane denied he was there, saying “It’s obvious that you want to put two and two together. It wasn’t me. It wasn’t me.”

Duke responds by telling McKane, “I’m going to be honest with you. I got a long story to tell.”

The detective tells McKane that people called in tips and reiterated to him that video and pictures showed him getting out the car, shooting Marconi and driving away.

Duke told McKane that he needed to take responsibility for the slaying because “he has a burden on his heart,” and McKane’s family also has a burden to find out why and have closure.

After telling McKane that police had an arrest warrant, the suspect admitted to the slaying.

“I apologize to the officer killed, the family,” McKane said.

The jury will be shown more of the interrogation video when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday. You can watch every moment live on KSAT in this article.

McKane could face the death penalty if he is found guilty.

