The Backstory: Otis McKane on trial for execution-style killing of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi

The trial of Otis Tyrone McKane, 35, is the first death penalty case in the Bexar County Courthouse in five years. McKane is accused of shooting and killing San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi in 2016. The trial was expected to begin in April 2020 but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jury selection in the case is now underway. As McKane awaits his fate, Paul Venema recaps the events that led up to his arrest in a segment called ‘The Backstory’.

This KSAT exclusive features never before seen footage from the courtroom, Katrina Webber’s extended jailhouse interview with McKane and a Q&A with experienced local defense attorneys and a judge.