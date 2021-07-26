Otis McKane attacks bailiff after he learns of guilty capital murder verdict

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: KSAT is livestreaming the entire McKane trial, including the upcoming punishment phase. Sign up for the free Open Court newsletter to get updates.

After less than an hour of deliberations, a Bexar County jury on Monday found Otis McKane guilty of capital murder.

When the verdict was read in the courtroom, McKane elbowed a bailiff in the jaw who was attempting to detain him. Other officers immediately grabbed McKane.

McKane shot San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi in front of police headquarters in 2016.

The jury will now go into the punishment phase of the capital murder trial, where McKane could be sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole. Those proceedings are expected to begin Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on KSAT.com.

The trial marked the first death penalty case in more than five years in Bexar County and was the biggest criminal trial in the county since jury trials reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial lasted 11 days over a three-week period in which the prosecution called on 55 witnesses to help present its case, while the defense only called one witness, who testified for about 15 minutes.

During closing arguments, the prosecution called the slaying “a public execution in front of Public Safety Headquarters” and that McKane “meant to f*** somebody’s life up.” The prosecution also pointed out that McKane numerous times admitted to killing Marconi.

The prosecution said that their witnesses and evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that McKane is guilty of the charge of capital murder because Marconi was a peace officer acting in the lawful discharge of an official duty.

The defense countered that even though he was in his police cruiser in the process of writing a traffic ticket, Marconi was texting about personal matters when he was shot. Defense attorney Joel Perez told jurors that if Marconi was conducting personal matters when he was shot, then McKane could not be charged with capital murder and therefore would not be subject to a possible death penalty sentence.

The jury disagreed.

On the morning of Nov. 20, 2016, Marconi was sitting in his patrol car outside SAPD Public Safety Headquarters writing a ticket to a driver when McKane pulled up in a black car pulled up behind his cruiser. McKane walked up to the police unit and shot the officer twice in the head as he sat in the driver’s seat.

A massive manhunt ensued and a tip led police to arrest of McKane 30 hours later.

It was later revealed that the morning after the shooting, the defendant walked into the Bexar County Courthouse and was married as police searched for him.

Security footage showed him entering the courthouse, where he obtained the marriage license.

Watch more daily coverage from the trial below: