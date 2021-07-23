Partly Cloudy icon
93º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

State rests in trial of Otis McKane, accused of murdering SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi

Defense presents case Monday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Landon Lowe, Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Courts, Otis McKane, Benjamin Marconi, SAPD, Police, San Antonio
Otis McKane in Day 9 of his capital murder trial.
Otis McKane in Day 9 of his capital murder trial. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: KSAT is livestreaming the entire trial of Otis McKane here. Get a daily recap like this one sent to your inbox by signing up for the free Open Court newsletter.

The state rested its case Friday afternoon in the capital murder trial of Otis McKane, who is charged with the November 2016 fatal shooting of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi.

The prosecution called on 55 witnesses to help present its case over a 10-day period.

The defense is scheduled to present its case Monday. Defense attorneys told KSAT they expect to conclude that day.

McKane could face the death penalty if he is found guilty. The trial marks the first death penalty case in more than five years in Bexar County.

This story will be updated shortly with details of testimony presented Friday.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram