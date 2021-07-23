State rests in trial of Otis McKane, accused of murdering SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi

Otis McKane in Day 9 of his capital murder trial.

The state rested its case Friday afternoon in the capital murder trial of Otis McKane, who is charged with the November 2016 fatal shooting of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi.

The prosecution called on 55 witnesses to help present its case over a 10-day period.

The defense is scheduled to present its case Monday. Defense attorneys told KSAT they expect to conclude that day.

McKane could face the death penalty if he is found guilty. The trial marks the first death penalty case in more than five years in Bexar County.

This story will be updated shortly with details of testimony presented Friday.

