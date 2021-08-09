Stepmother of woman gunned down in Southeast Bexar County wants justice for loved one

BEXAR COUNTY – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was shot and killed on the Southeast Side of Bexar County is hoping the person responsible turns themselves in.

Sereena Kay Bain is being remembered as an exciting person who lived life to the fullest.

“She was full of life,” said Paris Mesquiti, her stepmom. “There was never a dull moment with her. She was an awesome person. She would take the shirt off her back for you. If you were getting bullied, she would be the first person to stand up and defend you.”

Bain wanted to become a counselor.

“She was studying online with Colorado Technical University for substance abuse counseling,” she said. “She loved to help people and was taking classes for that.”

When she wasn’t studying, Bain was enjoying the outdoors with her family and brothers she loved dearly.

“We loved fishing,” Mesquiti said. “We loved to go fishing together. She loved anything to do outdoors. Riding motorcycle, dirt bikes, anything outdoors. But she loved to go fishing more.”

Mesquiti said the Tuesday night when she was killed would be the last time she would hear her voice over the phone.

“Fifteen minutes later, we got a call saying, ‘She’s been shot! she’s been shot!’ We were like, ‘What do you mean she’s been shot?’ I was getting a hold of friends and a friend said she was doing CPR when it happened and she pretty much just passed away in her arms,” Mesquiti said. “I am hurt and I am angry.”

Bexar County deputies said during a domestic dispute, Bain and two other men were shot near Loop 1604 and Roddy Road. Bain was the only one who passed away.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said witnesses placed Fernando Rojas at the scene but they do not have enough evidence to classify him as a suspect.

Mesquiti said whoever the suspect is is still out there, and she wants justice.

“How could you do that to somebody?” she said. “How could you take the life of somebody with no remorse. You caused so much pain to everybody that was in her life. The right thing to do would be to turn yourself in you know.”

