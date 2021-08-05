Person of interest sought after fatal shooting in Southeast Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a “person of interest” in connection with a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday night, deputies responded to a shooting near Loop 1604 and Roddy Road, not far from New Sulphur Springs Road and Calaveras Lake.

Three people were shot during a domestic dispute, investigators believe. The woman shot at the scene, identified as 28-year-old Sareena Kay Bain, died of her injuries. The two other victims, both men, are in critical condition.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said investigators do not have enough evidence to classify Fernando Rojas, 37, as a suspect in the shooting, but witnesses placed him at the scene of the shooting.

Rojas, who also goes by “Beans,” is wanted on two drug warrants issued outside of Bexar County, Salazar said.

Ad

Anyone with information on Rojas’ location is asked not to confront him because he is believed to be armed and dangerous, Salazar said. Instead, people are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.