1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Southeast Bexar County, BCSO says

Deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. to area near Loop 1604, Roddy Road for shooting of three people.

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is dead and two men are in critical condition following a shooting in Southeast Bexar County late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Loop 1604 and Roddy Road, not far from New Sulphur Springs Road and Calaveras Lake.

According to deputies, the three people were shot during some type of domestic dispute. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the men was shot in the chest and was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center. The other man was shot in the face and was airlifted for his injuries, deputies said.

Investigators say the suspect fled in a black sedan. He has not yet been found.

The Elmendorf Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Arcadian EMS all answered the call.

Authorities did not say exactly what led up to the dispute. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, deputies said.