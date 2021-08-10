Clear icon
SAPD searching for suspect who shot, killed man inside North East apartment complex

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Police seeking public's help identifying and locating suspect who killed Raymond "Ray" Sneed on July 1.
Police seeking public's help identifying and locating suspect who killed Raymond "Ray" Sneed on July 1. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police need the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who shot and killed a man inside a Northeast apartment complex, July 1.

Police said they were called to a shooting in progress at the Alamo Estates Apartments located in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive around 4:00 p.m.

Police said they found Raymond “Ray” Sneed shot and killed inside his apartment.

During the investigation, witnesses told police that they saw a female leaving the location.

Police said they are looking for information on the suspect’s vehicle as well.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

