SAPD searching for suspect who shot, killed man inside North East apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police need the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who shot and killed a man inside a Northeast apartment complex, July 1.
Police said they were called to a shooting in progress at the Alamo Estates Apartments located in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive around 4:00 p.m.
Police said they found Raymond “Ray” Sneed shot and killed inside his apartment.
During the investigation, witnesses told police that they saw a female leaving the location.
Police said they are looking for information on the suspect’s vehicle as well.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.