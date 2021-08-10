Kerrville police asks for information in toddler’s death, says mother ‘continues to refuse to cooperate’

Jennifer Denise Barideaux and Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr. have been charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, Gideon Barideaux.

SAN ANTONIO – A year after a Kerrville toddler died at a San Antonio hospital due to injuries sustained from a fall, police say their investigation is still active.

Investigators are asking for any information relating to the death of Gideon Barideaux, 2, whose mother was charged with tampering with evidence but “continues to refuse to cooperate,” according to Kerrville police.

Barideaux was injured on Aug. 6, 2020, when his mother, Jennifer Barideaux, visited her boyfriend, Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr., in his Kerrville apartment.

The couple told police that his injuries were the result of an accidental fall, KPD said. The boy was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he died from a subdural hemorrhage on Aug. 9, 2020.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Medical experts told investigators that his injuries could not have been caused in the manner the couple claimed, according to KPD.

Ad

“Investigators, as well as medical staff, recognized Gideon’s injuries were not consistent with an accident,” KPD said in a Facebook post on Monday, the anniversary of his death. “The Kerrville Police Department immediately began an investigation in order to determine how Gideon became injured, and to identify those responsible.”

Police said the investigation revealed that the couple deleted content from the phones related to the homicide investigation. Jennifer Barideaux and Garces were arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence in October.

She was arrested in San Antonio and Garces was already in custody at the Kerr County Jail for unrelated charges, police said.

Ad

The boy’s mother “continues to refuse to cooperate in this investigation into her child’s homicide,” police said. She invoked the Fifth Amendment and has not been formally indicted.

Garces accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced on Sept. 30, police said.

Investigators said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477 and reference case number 2001577.

The Kerr County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed.

Read also: