Suspected kidnapper shot, killed by officers, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says

SEGUIN, Texas – A suspected kidnapper is dead after he led deputies Monday on a pursuit that ended in a shootout, according to Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were advised of car that was involved in an aggravated kidnapping in Travis County on Monday.

Two deputy constables found the car on Interstate 10 east bound near Highway 46. Deputies said they attempted to pull over the suspect but the car began reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

OnStar, an in-vehicle safety and security system, reduced the cars speed to 5 miles per hour. Deputies said they were able to get the car to stop near the FM2438 exit.

Officers said the suspect began to immediately open fire on the deputies but officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

Deputies attempted to revive the suspect but he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were hurt..

I-10 Eastbound was shut down for several hours at Mile Marker 12 through Mile Marker 619. Those lanes have since reopened.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.