Kerrville mother, boyfriend charged in connection with death of her 2-year-old son

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 34-year-old Kerrville mother and her 37-year-old boyfriend have been charged in connection with the death of the woman’s 2-year-old son.

Jennifer Denise Barideaux and Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr. have been charged with tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release from the Kerrville Police Department.

Police said that an investigation into the death of Gideon Barideau revealed that his mother and her boyfriend deleted content from the phones related to the homicide investigation.

Gideon died on Aug. 9, three days after police were called to an apartment in Kerrville to investigate a call regarding injuries the toddler suffered.

Barideaux and Garces told police that the infant’s injuries were the result of an accidental fall, police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Gideon’s death a homicide. Forensic medical experts advised that the injuries could not have been caused in the manner that Barideaux and Garces claimed.

Barideaux was arrested Tuesday in San Antonio and is being held in the Bexar County Jail on $15,000 bond. Kerrville police said that she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights and continues to refuse to cooperate in this investigation.

Garces was already in custody at the Kerr County Jail for unrelated charges when he was arrested. His bond was set at $45,000 due to his extensive criminal history.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Kerrville Police Department or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477.