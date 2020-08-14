Death of toddler injured in Kerrville ruled homicide

KERRVILLE, Texas – The death of a 2-year-old boy who was injured in Kerrville and taken to a San Antonio hospital last week has been ruled a homicide, an official with the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday.

Gideon Barideaux, who passed away Aug. 9, died from a subdural hemorrhage, an official confirmed to KSAT 12 News.

Barideaux was injured in Kerrville while his mother visited her boyfriend, a source familiar with the criminal investigation confirmed.

San Antonio police officials on Friday referred all questions about the case to the Kerrville Police Department, which so far has not responded to inquiries from KSAT about its investigation.

A spokeswoman for Child Protective Services said Friday the agency had no prior involvement with Barideaux, but that his sibling has now been placed with relatives.

A subdural hemorrhage, or brain bleed, typically occurs after a person suffers a significant head injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com for more details.

