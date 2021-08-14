Young girl in critical condition following two-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized and in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at Del Lago Parkway and Highway 281 South.

Police said a hatchback Ford Focus was heading northbound when it reached a red stoplight.

The driver told officers there was a malfunction with the stoplight, and while trying to reverse at the intersection, a pickup truck heading southbound t-boned the hatchback, resulting in the crash, according to officials.

There were four people in the Ford Focus, and all were taken to an area hospital, one of whom was a 10-year-old girl who suffered a severe leg injury, police said. Three others were transported as a precaution.

Officials said there were three people in the pickup truck, and the front-right passenger was taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police are investigating the possible stoplight malfunction, and no charges have been filed.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

