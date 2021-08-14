Man in critical condition after being stabbed, robbed on North Side, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times and robbed on the North Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said they were called to a robbery in the 900 block of McIlvaine at 2:24 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said a witness was homeless and sleeping in the same location as the man.

According to officers, the witness said that the man had been sleeping in his car for several hours. She then saw a suspect pull the man out of his car and take it.

The witness said she didn’t know the man had been stabbed.

The man was unable to describe the suspects who took his car to officers at the scene.

Police said the man had been stabbed multiple times in his side and he was transported to University Hospital by EMS.

Officers said the man was rushed into surgery and was in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

More on KSAT: