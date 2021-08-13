Suspect killed after SAPD officer shot twice during East Side pursuit, San Antonio police chief says

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer is hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and a 40-year-old man is dead after another officer shot him during a pursuit on the East Side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Police say they received a call for a disturbance with a gun involving four males where one threatened another in the 4500 block of Lakewood Drive, just west of Loop 410 and north of Highway 87.

The first officer to arrive spotted the man with the gun, who then fled the scene on a bike after seeing the officer, McManus said.

The officer pursued the man as he rode away. A second officer responding to the call saw the man nearby on Odessa Drive, the chief said.

When the second officer encountered the man with the gun, the man shot the officer twice in the lower extremities, McManus said.

The first officer caught up to the man in a nearby parking lot and tried to cut him off. When they encountered each other in a nearby field, the officer shot the man, killing him, McManus said.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported.

McManus said police are not looking for any other suspects.

The information given at the scene is preliminary, and San Antonio police are still combing through the scene and reviewing video. Some details may change pending further investigation.