East Side sports bar where 3 people were fatally shot has liquor permit permanently canceled by TABC

Families plead for justice after three killed in shooting at East Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side sports bar where three people were gunned down earlier this month had its liquor permit permanently canceled by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

In a news release on Thursday, TABC said the owners of the Boom Boom Sports Bar agreed to the terms during a conference. By the state revoking the license, the bar can no longer sell alcohol.

A 90-day suspension was initially issued as TABC investigated the shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 15 at the bar in the 1600 block of S. New Braunfels Avenue, near Interstate 10.

Chris Porter, a public information officer for TABC, said “the formal allegation states Boom Boom Sports Bar ‘operated its business in a manner as to allow a breach of the peace involving a shooting in violation of Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code 69.13 with 25.04.”

Ad

Code 69.13 states that TABC can suspend or cancel a license if “a breach of the peace” occurs on the bar’s property, and was not beyond the company’s control or resulted from “improper supervision.”

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said a fight started inside the bar before it spilled into the parking lot.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Daniel Barragan, went to his vehicle to retrieve a semi-automatic rifle, McManus said. He then opened fire on a group that was standing outside the building, according to police.

Daniel Barragan was charged with capital murder-multiple persons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

Two people, April Rodriguez, 32, and Dan Edward Martinez, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third shooting victim, Mauro Rodriguez, 26, died at the hospital.

Two other people were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Ad

The gunman fled the location, police said, but was arrested the following day during a traffic stop.

Barragan was charged with capital murder-multiple persons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAPD on Wednesday said officers are searching for a second shooter in the incident. That man has not been identified, but police released an image of him.

Boom Boom Bar shooting suspect number two. (KSAT)

Investigators with TABC’s Targeted Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies unit were notified immediately after shots rang out, according to TABC.

The formal order that canceled Boom Boom’s license was signed on Wednesday.

“Cutting off a bar’s ability to sell alcohol is among the most serious actions TABC can take in cases like this,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a news release. “Our goal at TABC is to help alcohol retailers understand their role in keeping the peace and upholding the safety of their customers and staff. It’s my hope that by working together, we can reduce violence and help ensure a safe alcoholic beverage industry for all Texans.”

Ad

Porter previously told KSAT that the bar had no previous public safety-related violations on its records since its permit was initially issued in 2017.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Read also: