TABC temporarily suspends liquor license for East Side sports bar where 3 people were fatally shot

Families plead for justice after three killed in shooting at East Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission temporarily suspended the liquor license for an East Side bar where a gunman opened fire on a group early Sunday morning, leaving three people dead and two people wounded.

The Boom Boom Sports Bar will have its liquor license suspended for 90 days as investigators probe if the bar’s policies or practices played a role in the incident, Chris Porter, the public information officer for TABC, confirmed to KSAT.

Investigators with TABC’s Targeted Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies unit were notified immediately after shots rang out at 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the bar located in the 1600 block of S. New Braunfels Avenue, near Interstate 10, according to TABC.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said a fight started inside the bar before it spilled into the parking lot.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Daniel Barragan, went to his vehicle to retrieve a semi-automatic rifle, McManus said. He then opened fire on a group that was standing outside the building, according to police.

Daniel Barragan was charged with capital murder-multiple persons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

Two people, April Rodriguez, 32, and Dan Edward Martinez, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third shooting victim, Mauro Rodriguez, 26, died at the hospital.

Two other people were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The gunman fled the location, police said, but was arrested Monday during a traffic stop at Southwest Military Drive and Curtis. McManus said officers had followed him from his home.

Barragan was charged with capital murder-multiple persons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Social media videos showed the suspect and shooting victims involved in the “large fight,” an arrest warrant affidavit states. Video surveillance also captured the fight and shooting, investigators said.

Porter previously told KSAT that the bar had no previous public safety-related violations on its records since its permit was initially issued in 2017.

