Man pulls machete on driver who fatally struck girlfriend on North Side road, SAPD says

San Antonio police officers are asking drivers to avoid North Weidner Road and Wurzbach Parkway following a fatal accident on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman was killed while riding her bicycle Thursday morning and then her boyfriend pulled a machete on the driver of the car that hit her.

The driver was taking his two children to school when he hit the woman on her bike at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and North Weidner Road.

After the woman’s boyfriend pulled a machete on the driver, another driver who witnessed the accident pulled out a handgun to diffuse the situation. That driver has a concealed handgun permit, police said.

No one else was injured during the incident, but the woman, 39, was pronounced dead. She has not been identified by authorities.

Police said the driver who struck the woman had a green light at the time of the accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of North Weidner Road and Wurzbach Parkway, near O’Connor Road. The intersection is expected to stay closed until at least 9 a.m.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver or the boyfriend.

Ad

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: